Selena Gomez Might Be Recording New Music & Nick Jonas Can't Deal

It is a truth universally acknowledged that people really love Selena Gomez. So get excited, y'all.
Though the former Disney star has for the most part been keeping a low profile since checking into a Tennessee treatment facility this fall to address mental health issues linked to her lupus, she appears to be on the mend and back at work. That's the impression we've been given from an Instagram posted by "Hands To Myself" songwriter Justin Tranter, which shows Gomez hanging out in what looks to be a recording studio, at least.
The pop star isn't actually singing in the photo, mind. She's doing her makeup. We'll just have to trust that Tranter's caption, "music and love," hints at the possibility of new music. Tranter tellingly also tagged songwriter partner Julia Michaels, with whom he wrote songs for Gomez's last album.
Scroll through the comments and you'll clock a familiar name. There's Nick Jonas, Gomez's old flame, with a hands-up celebration emoji. Same, Nick. Same.
Between this is and our girl's cameo in the "All I Want For Christmas Is You" video, it's a very good day for Team Gomez.
