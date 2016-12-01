Story from Pop Culture

2016's Most Liked Instagram Videos Prove That People Really Like Selena Gomez

Erin Donnelly
Kim Kardashian may be the queen of selfies, but there's just no touching Selena Gomez's Instagram mastery. Seriously. Everything she touches turns to gold.

The social media site just revealed its ranking of the 2016's most liked celebrity videos, and it's no surprise to see that it's all Selena, Selena, Selena. Only three other stars managed to crack the top 10.

With the exception of three videos posted by soccer star Lionel Messi, Kim Kardashian, and Gomez BFF Taylor Swift, the most popular videos came courtesy of the Texas-born pop star. What can we say? People love her like a love song, baby.

Here are the year's 10 most popular Insta videos, ranked in ascending order. As you can see, not even Saint West or Taylor's cats can truly compete with the SG machine, especially when it involves this cutie.
-I had one last week tho

A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

👶🏾😍👼🏾

A video posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

snap//selenagomez 👻 #ad

A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Drama tonight in Toronto 📸 ya can follow @Pantene #RevivalTour

A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

My cats are always coming up with new, innovative ways to sit around.

A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Put down the weapons you fight with- #KillEmWithKindness video TOMORROW! 💋

A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Happy national donut day. Love myself and @tmarie247

A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Primeros pasos de matu 😍😍😍

A video posted by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

hostess vibes. Happy 4th everyone!

A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Finally got to meet this sweetheart -she owned it fully

A video posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

