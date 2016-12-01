Kim Kardashian may be the queen of selfies, but there's just no touching Selena Gomez's Instagram mastery. Seriously. Everything she touches turns to gold.
The social media site just revealed its ranking of the 2016's most liked celebrity videos, and it's no surprise to see that it's all Selena, Selena, Selena. Only three other stars managed to crack the top 10.
With the exception of three videos posted by soccer star Lionel Messi, Kim Kardashian, and Gomez BFF Taylor Swift, the most popular videos came courtesy of the Texas-born pop star. What can we say? People love her like a love song, baby.
Here are the year's 10 most popular Insta videos, ranked in ascending order. As you can see, not even Saint West or Taylor's cats can truly compete with the SG machine, especially when it involves this cutie.
