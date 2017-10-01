It's officially fall! This means you can don flannel, sip pumpkin spice lattes, and, most importantly, indulge in the return of really good fall television. If summer is for kicking-and-screaming riots (e.g., Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later), then fall is the time for thoughtful, stimulating viewing. Network television is returning with some of our favorites, like This Is Us, Riverdale, and Broad City. However, when it comes to thrilling fall television, Netflix has a bit of a monopoly. This October, the website will debut another season of Stranger Things. Netflix will also present a new show: David Fincher's Mindhunter, a chilling series about the minds of serial killers.
Of course, these originals accompany a slew of familiar content, movies and television series that will soon be available for all-day streaming. This October, we'll see a few favorites — namely, Miss Congeniality will makes its way to the site on October 1. And, if you're in need of a good, mind-boggling psycho-thriller, you'll be able to watch Donnie Darko on October 11.
Ahead, find the full list of titles coming to Netflix in October.