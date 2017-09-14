Now, with Ilana by her side, that incident with the cat-caller takes a different turn. Specifically, Ilana calls the perp a "needle-dicked bitch, bitch" before telling it to the rest of the street. They leave the man crying to go sit in the park, where Ilana finds out she's fired from her coffee shop job for leaving the doors unlocked all night, and they discover that Abbi has gone to that exact coffee shop pretty much every day but somehow they never saw each other. Before they can take the conversation any further, the park sprinklers turn on, and they make their escape.