Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson have officially declared that their upcoming season 4 of Broad City will not contain Donald Trump. At least, it will not include any reference to his name and title. "There's no airtime for this orange (person)," Glazer told USA Today. "We bleep his name the whole season." It's unclear how many times his name is said, but it's safe to say that it will never actually be said.
Glazer also told the paper that much of the season was influenced by the Nov. 8 election, which the girls had anticipated going differently. "We wrote [Season 4] being like, 'Here we go! Hillary for president!'" But "after this game-show host became president of our country, we rewrote a lot." Hillary Clinton even famously cameoed on the series in season 3 while she on the campaign trail. Sigh.
Following Trump's inauguration, the two co-stars and co-creators of the Comedy Central show also renamed Inauguration Day to be "Trumpocalypse" and shared a video of themselves in character, gearing up for battle via FaceTime. Based on that and their entire social media presence, which is constantly calling on fans and followers to become involved in their communities and support charities and foundations who need their help, it's no surprise that the two are keeping things Trump-free on the small screen. The Hollywood Reporter also points out that a few other shows have altered their scripts to reflect the man in office, including The Good Fight and Quantico. Veep writers have also expressed their frustration at rewriting content around the president, and, most notably, Saturday Night Live has bent their entire show to hinge on him and those with him in the White House (and in Russia).
As Ilana would say...
