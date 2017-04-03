Broad City is almost back, and that means we're finally going to be treated to some escapist entertainment about being dead broke and moving between quarter life crises like they're social media tabs. It also means that we've been treated to this April Fool's Day joke that sees Abbi and Ilana fake break up. Though they of course don't. That would antithetical to the whole idea of the show. But it would open up the possibility of a Spiderman 2-like masterpiece in which the two women grapple with the ideas of friendship and come to terms with the fact that, it's hard yes but it's also one of the few things that makes life worth living.