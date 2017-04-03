Broad City is almost back, and that means we're finally going to be treated to some escapist entertainment about being dead broke and moving between quarter life crises like they're social media tabs. It also means that we've been treated to this April Fool's Day joke that sees Abbi and Ilana fake break up. Though they of course don't. That would antithetical to the whole idea of the show. But it would open up the possibility of a Spiderman 2-like masterpiece in which the two women grapple with the ideas of friendship and come to terms with the fact that, it's hard yes but it's also one of the few things that makes life worth living.
We should note, here and for posterity, that April Fool's Day is a horrorshow of epic proportions. It falls into the same category of St. Patrick's Day, Cinco de Mayo, and Halloween. We mean this to say: People that are really good at jokes and pranks stay limber by making jokes and doing pranks all day long. You don't just, like, pick a day to lie to people. That's horrific. I don't want to be lied to, especially because April Fool's "jokes" are almost never funny at all. The only good one, ever, was this 1985 piece by George Plimpton in which he made up a baseball player that was about to take over the major leagues.
Watch the clip, it's pretty good.
