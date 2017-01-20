Broad City’s Abbi & Ilana Freak Out Over Donald Trump & It’s Hilarious

Today, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. And while it's all business as usual for some, our favorite Broad City women are having a moment. Actually, they're freaking out. Comedy Central just released a short film of Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer having a major meltdown about "Trumpocalypse." Also known as: Inauguration Day. In the short, Abbi — fresh from a mustache-removal appointment — gets stuck in an elevator today, of all days. She then calls her BFF, and Ilana is not impressed. She's ready for battle and can't understand why the hell Abbi couldn't wait to use the last voucher for her hair-removal service. Hilarity ensues. Though the best part is the fact that they F-bomb all over the place, yet the name Trump is bleeped out and blurred the video. Check it out, below.
