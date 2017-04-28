It's no secret that Donald Trump isn't a Saturday Night Live fan. Just take a peek at his Twitter account, which routinely bashes NBC's long-running sketch show. (Hmm, maybe he was more of a MadTV fan?) No matter how the current POTUS feels about SNL, it's pretty clear that Saturday Night Live loves Trump — err, spoofing him, that is. Some of the show's biggest viral moments involve parodies of Trump's presidency (thank you, Alec Baldwin).
However, it's not just Trump himself that has gotten the SNL treatment. Also parodied have been members of his cabinet and inner circle. From Sean Spicer to Ivanka Trump, no one is safe from Saturday Night Live's many jokes. So which moments are the most memorable? Click through to see SNL's most Trumptastic work.