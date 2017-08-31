Podcasts are the answer to niche markets everywhere. Never has it been easier to listen to 132 episodes about pens, two grown men debate about Sex and The City, and — for all you morbid weirdos out there — true crime stories.
As for me, I've comfortably set up shop in the latter camp, which is where I found the My Favorite Murder podcast. Hosted by comedians Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, it somehow makes talking about serial killers and unsolved cases feel like drinking booze with friends at an abandoned cemetery: scary as fuck, yet wildly entertaining.
I'm not the only one who feels this way, either. In fact, Kilgariff and Hardstark have earned themselves a Manson-like fanbase — all of whom go by #Murderino on Instagram, which sounds both terrifying and hilarious. And recently, some of the hosts' commentary and themes have found new life as tattoos. Ahead, check out our favorite standout designs from their most die-hard fans. (See what I did there?)