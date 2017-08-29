Netflix’s Serial Killer Series Is Going To Be More Disturbing Than We Thought

When news broke that Netflix is creating a new show with David Fincher, we were excited. Gone Girl is amazing, and Fight Club is a classic. But neither thriller can prepare us for what Mindhunter is about to bring.
The show stars Jonathan Groff, who you might know as Kristoff from Frozen. But there's none of that animated charm in this show. Mindhunter will reference real serial killers, like Charles Manson, but place them in a fictional story about two FBI agents, played by Groff and Holt McCallany. The two men go to different police stations and teach them how to deal with serial killers. Sounds easy enough, right?
In this new teaser for the show, it looks anything but fun. Groff's character, Holden, straps on a gun before leaving to interview a prisoner. He asks his partner "What's the worst that could happen?" and he describes exactly what could happen.
"He's gonna take the fucking thing away from you, he's going to kill you with it, and then he's going to have sex with your face," McCallany delivers.
Something tells us this isn't going to be an easy watch. Netflix shows can get a little more gory than those on television, making us a little wary of Mindhunter.
Later, the killer stares at Holden before taking over the interview."Why are you so tense?" he asks. And Holden stares right back, undoubtedly picturing this man defiling his corpse.
Anyone who likes creepy murder movies and has seen all of Criminal Minds multiple times will probably enjoy Mindhunter. After all, Fincher himself will direct a few episodes and both he and Charlize Theron are executive producers. Mindhunter premieres on October 13th, just in time for Halloween, on Netflix.
