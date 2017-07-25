We Interviewed Charlize Theron & She Is Just As Badass As We Thought

I love that you've been very vocal about the representation of women in Hollywood, and we've made some strides this summer with movies like Wonder Woman, Girls Trip, and now Atomic Blonde. But we also still have a long way to go when it comes to ethnic and racial diversity. What are your thoughts on how your industry can improve there?

"It's something we have taken very seriously for the last 15 years at my production company. We have really fought the fought. We have a film coming out next April that I produced called Gringo, and we put David Oyelowo as the lead action star, and that was something nobody could wrap their heads around. But he's so incredible in the film. It's just something we have to start thinking of, casting any and everyone, and not just this compartmentalized thing. In many ways, what I did in Atomic Blonde was just reminding people that hey, you could gender swap those male spy roles. They don't have to always be men. The same goes with skin color, too. We're going to have to wrap our heads around considering all races and genders for any role, because society is done with how it's been going. We all want to see a real reflection of ourselves."