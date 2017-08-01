The summer draws to a close. The heat dissipates, leaving just the feeling of autumn dread in its wake. School approaches. The movies and television on your Netflix to-do list dwindles. (Although, hey, if you're looking for recommendations, we have a few.) You've already re-watched Friends and Friends from College and you've even dabbled in the lesser-known gems like Crashing and Australia's Offspring. What's an avid television-watcher to do in August when the well runs dry?
Well, the well doesn't. Netflix refreshes itself once a month — thankfully — so we can keep scrolling and keep watching, even as the summer comes to an end. (Labor Day is just around the corner, friends.)
This August, Netflix is serving classic hits. There's A Cinderella Story. We've got Holes. There's The Addams Family. There's all three Matrix movies.
And as per usual, Netflix is serving an array of originals, like the comedy Atypical starring Keir Gilchrist and the highly-anticipated Marvel mashup The Defenders.
Bring it on, August.
