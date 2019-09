This is A Cinderella Story, the perennial teen classic featuring Regina King as a diner waitress-cum-fairy godmother and Jennifer Coolidge as a tanning-addicted stepmother. The evil stepsisters, Brianna and Gabriella, are synchronized swimmers. Chad Michael Murray plays Austin, a.k.a. "Nomad," the email pen pal who woos Hilary Duff's Samantha Montgomery. (This was after Lindsay Lohan starred in Freaky Friday opposite Chad Michael Murray. There was some drama between teen star Lohan and teen star Duff regarding Murray that added to the existing drama regarding Aaron Carter . Ah, the aughts.) The story was modern then; today, it is adorably not. Sam and "Nomad" email each other. He then obtains her phone (a stand-in for the glass slipper) and uses it to find her. Rest assured, in 2017, if you find someone's phone and it doesn't have a passcode, you won't need any help finding the person.