Here's Everything Headed To Netflix In July

Well, it's official. Summer is here, and it's too hot to do anything anyway, so it's best that we all stay inside with our streaming devices, and all our favorite characters. Enter: Netflix, man's modern-day best friend. Our streaming companion has a few gifts in store this July. This month, it's all about the classic summer blockbusters of yesteryear. Movies like Free Willy, Titanic, and E.T. will make their way to Netflix in July, just in time for sweaty summer days and Independence Day. (Honestly, what's more patriotic than watching Netflix?)
The Netflix Originals this month are mostly new — there's the Keegan-Michael Key-led series Friends From College, as well as Ozark, in which a family of four tries to disappear after finding out dear old dad has been laundering money for a drug cartel. Netflix continues to expand its movie originals category, too. This month sees the debut of The Incredible Jessica James, the film starring Jessica Williams that made waves at Sundance. Then, Lily Collins stars in a movie called To the Bone, a chilling account of one girl's struggle with an eating disorder.
With that, of course, there's the usual pile-on of documentaries, comedy specials, and series for kiddos. Ahead, find the content you'll be able to stream this July.