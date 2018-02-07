Netflix is currently an embarrassment of riches. American Vandal surprised us all by being very, very good. Next week, the streaming service will premiere the under-wraps serial killer drama that is David Fincher's Mindhunter. At the end of the month, we'll get the gift that is Stranger Things season 2, and Margaret Atwood adaptation Alias Grace will kick off November.
Thankfully, the Netflix gems will continue into 2018. Although we're months away from a new year, it's never too early to look towards the television future. And after checking out what's coming up on the streaming service, we couldn't be more excited.
So, we rounded up each and every upcoming Netflix original series set to debut in 2018. You'll find everything from fan-favorite reboots to obsession-worthy international series and even more of the auteur fare we've come to expect. Scroll through the gallery to be the first to know what everyone will be binging this time next year.
