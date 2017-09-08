Calling all fans of Hulu's Handmaid's Tale, there's a new miniseries joining the streaming world. Period mystery Alias Grace is coming to Netflix this November, and it looks every bit as surreal as the world of Gilead. There's a very good reason for this: Margaret Atwood, who wrote the Handmaid's Tale in 1985, also wrote 1996's Alias Grace, which was shortlisted for a Booker award. Atwood's dystopian, dreamlike stories have always been ripe for big-screen interpretations, and we're stoked to see another of her stories come to live-action fruition.
Alias Grace will be starring Sarah Gadon who plays a maid named Grace Marks, accused of murder. Gadon previously acted in Canadian television and Dracula Untold, but this will be her highest-profile role to date.
The story is set in 1843, which means we'll get to see lots of stunning period costumes. When the trailer picks up, Grace Marks has been imprisoned for 15 years for murdering her boss-mistress (played by Anna Paquin). It's slightly unclear if she professes her guilt or innocence. Grace claims to have amnesia and cannot remember the details of the crime – not that she wants to. She seems happy to live without those memories. A psychologist, played by Zachary Levi, attempts to unlock those memories, which is when very strange things start happening: Grace recalls workplace abuse and being locked in a coffin. It only gets creepier from there when she realizes she's the only one left alive in the house she works in.
Check out the full trailer below. Alias Grace premiers of Netflix on November 3, 2017. This should tide us over until season 2 of The Handmaid's Tale returns to Hulu in 2018.
