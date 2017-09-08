The story is set in 1843, which means we'll get to see lots of stunning period costumes. When the trailer picks up, Grace Marks has been imprisoned for 15 years for murdering her boss-mistress (played by Anna Paquin). It's slightly unclear if she professes her guilt or innocence. Grace claims to have amnesia and cannot remember the details of the crime – not that she wants to. She seems happy to live without those memories. A psychologist, played by Zachary Levi, attempts to unlock those memories, which is when very strange things start happening: Grace recalls workplace abuse and being locked in a coffin. It only gets creepier from there when she realizes she's the only one left alive in the house she works in.