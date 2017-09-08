Note: Possible major spoiler for the Handmaid's Tale season 2.
Season 2 of the Handmaid's Tale is still a long ways away, but Elisabeth Moss has just dropped a giant clue about the fate of her character, Offred. She appeared on Watch What Happens Now Live with Andy Cohen, where a caller asked her to spill the goods. "Can you give us any details about the next seasons of the Handmaid's Tale?", the caller asks, and Moss giggles.
"I have been saying, about the opening [scene] of season 2, that whatever you think it's going to be — just throw it out. It's gone in a completely different way that I never would have expected," she replied, and instantly our brains began churning.
Advertisement
When we last saw Offred, she was being loaded into a black van by the Eyes, the secret police of Gilead. We assumed that her participation in the Mayday resistance has been discovered, and she is being captured for execution or torturous interrogation.
This is where things become a bit tricky. If you haven't read the book by Margaret Atwood or don't want any spoilers, you may want to skip this section. In Atwood's book, the book's main plot essentially ends after Offred enters the van. Nick, the undercover spy and family's driver, whispers to her that she should trust him — that the Eyes that are arresting her are actually resistance members who have come to rescue her. After this moment, the book skips ahead abruptly into the future, where a college symposium is reading over transcribed tapes. The tapes are the recordings of Offred telling her story, and are being collectively called the "handmaid's tale." It is implied, though not assumed, that Offred did manage to escape.
The show, of course, has taken a much different turn than the book. Season 1 of the show has essentially run the course of the entire book — anything in season 2 will be brand-new creative direction in the world of Gilead. Based on Moss' answer, we're going to assume that they've taken some license from the book, and that Offred will be rescued. Whether or not it happens in any meaningful way remains to be seen.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement