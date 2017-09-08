This is where things become a bit tricky. If you haven't read the book by Margaret Atwood or don't want any spoilers, you may want to skip this section. In Atwood's book, the book's main plot essentially ends after Offred enters the van. Nick, the undercover spy and family's driver, whispers to her that she should trust him — that the Eyes that are arresting her are actually resistance members who have come to rescue her. After this moment, the book skips ahead abruptly into the future, where a college symposium is reading over transcribed tapes. The tapes are the recordings of Offred telling her story, and are being collectively called the "handmaid's tale." It is implied, though not assumed, that Offred did manage to escape.