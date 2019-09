It's going to be hard to top season 1, but the clues about season 2 make it clear that things aren't slowing down in Hawkins — in fact, they're just getting started. Images from earlier in the summer make it appear that something demonic is very much afoot in the small Indiana town. There were a lot of loose ends and unanswered questions at the end of last season, and it's hard to imagine that the show could get much darker, but it looks like it will.