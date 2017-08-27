Netflix's hit show Stranger Things has debuted posters for season 2 and with them, new characters and lots of new speculation. The show, which is a total '80s flashback and takes its cues from classic horror films of the time period, is a scary, thrilling ride. While the first season was a summer binge, season 2 is appropriately debuting in time for Halloween.
Taking place in Hawkins, Indiana, residents are terrorised by monsters and supernatural forces. What dangers await them in season 2? Who else goes missing and fall victim to The Upside Down?
Here's what we've learned: returning are Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), joining the cast are Max (Sadie Sink) and her brother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery). The posters show the characters, including Winona Ryder's Joyce and Noah Schnapp's Will, looking terrified, with the words, "It only gets stranger..." across the image.
We’re going back to Hawkins. pic.twitter.com/WlC8x4G9MR— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 26, 2017
A place where the curiosity door never closes. pic.twitter.com/uDNwLnAnCf— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 26, 2017
A place where new adventures await us. pic.twitter.com/fDJf9rTKLW— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 26, 2017
And it’s only getting stranger. pic.twitter.com/2bjBasesy9— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 26, 2017
Along with the posters, a new trailer was posted on Twitter. It's framed as "A message from President Ronald Reagan," and audio from one of his speeches plays over scenes from the upcoming season. The trailer ends with Reagan saying, "Those who say that we're in a time when there are no heroes, they just don't know where to look."
Heroes are born in the strangest of places. pic.twitter.com/CbKmdXF5Lo— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 26, 2017
It's going to be hard to top season 1, but the clues about season 2 make it clear that things aren't slowing down in Hawkins — in fact, they're just getting started. Images from earlier in the summer make it appear that something demonic is very much afoot in the small Indiana town. There were a lot of loose ends and unanswered questions at the end of last season, and it's hard to imagine that the show could get much darker, but it looks like it will.
Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas, is getting in on the action, too. He wants to know: are you ready?
It only gets Stranger...#season2 #AreYouReady ? pic.twitter.com/dkvWCRMMy8— Caleb McLaughlin (@calebrmclaughl1) August 26, 2017
