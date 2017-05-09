Stranger Things' second season won't hit Netflix until Halloween. But that doesn't mean we won't be gobbling up every clue about the show until then.
Luckily, if executive producer and director Shawn Levy's statements to Mashable are any indication, there's plenty of Stranger Things in our future. Levy explained that the crew had so many ideas for the second season, it was hard to narrow them down. So if Netflix picks the show up for a third season — and why wouldn't they? — there will already be plenty of material to work with.
"As the episodes were written by the Duffers, they realized that there was too much story for nine episodes. So it forced us to be judicious in which stories we tell this season," Levy told Mashable. "So one of the surprises was, not all of our grand ideas are going to be serviced in one season... If we had 40 ideas going into the season, 30 [we] are going to pick, and the rest go in the back of our head for, hopefully, future chapters."
As some writers at this website have argued, Stranger Things' first-season plot wasn't always the strongest. At times, the episodes dragged and didn't really make sense. But as with any good show, it's not just about the storylines themselves, but the characters who bring them to life.
"As much density of story as our show has, we have to service the characters — and the moments and relationships between characters — above everything," Levy told Mashable. "If we stop being character-anchored, and we become pure genre, I think we take the beating heart out of Stranger Things, and we take the thing that people maybe don't write articles about the most, but I think it's what they love the most — these characters on screen."
So if you're still sad about Barb (Shannon Purser) being gone, at least take solace in the fact that loss will bring Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard) together this season. Their relationship is one of the show's strongest points, along with the gang's relationship with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Although, we're still dying to know what's up with the Demogorgon these days, too.
