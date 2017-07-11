Hilary Duff Reenacted Her Disney Channel Mickey Mouse Ears Promo

Though she's since become known for much more than Lizzie McGuire, Hillary Duff will never live down the footage of her teen self filming a Disney Channel promo that leaked last year. Like many Disney Channel stars, she had to pretend to draw Mickey Mouse's head with a magic wand for a clip that played during commercial breaks. "Hey, I'm Hilary Duff from Lizzie McGuire, and you're watching Disney Channel," she says. But as the director keeps doing more and more takes, she grows increasingly exasperated.
She got another chance to get it right, though, in a recent Buzzfeed interview. This time, she was able to complete the Mickey ears without ending up on the verge of tears. She also cleared up what exactly was going on in that viral shoot.
Advertisement
"It’s so ridiculous. It’s so funny, though. So, we had to do the thing and then they put it in CGI, the mouse ears. And then they made us do it like 900 times. And I think I like lost all personality at that point," she explained to Sutton Foster, her Younger co-star, in the Buzzfeed video. "Plus, I was, like, a pubescent teen — I was like, what are they making me do, this is invisible! But Raven-Symoné was nailing it!"
"I think I had shot the beginning of Lizzie McGuire with all those bouncy balls, and I was like, What is this-last minute thing?" she explained. Based on that description, Sutton can't wait to see it. "It’s so good," Hilary assured her. "It’s, like, Hilary with a lot of attitude. Like, What are they making me do? But now I’m happy to do it, because that was hilarious."
When she recreated the promo, we think we saw a bit of that Lizzie McGuire attitude still in there.
Advertisement