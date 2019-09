This Old Hilary Duff Disney Channel Promo Will Definitely Make You Cringe

It starts out strong enough: Duff is wearing appliqué jeans like the tween queens of her era . She's smiling and seems close to a giggle.And then, quite suddenly, it seems like Duff deflates: There's a lot of awkward mouth-breathing and belt-loop-grabbing. It's eerily reminiscent of, well, how awkward everyone else was in the early 2000s. Is she exhausted? Close to tears? Duff's promo becomes a little sad to watch, like we're peering behind the curtain of the tween fantasy that was Disney Channel stardom. Is nothing sacred?

Toulousevevo also posted the outtakes from Raven-Symoné 's shoot. It's only slightly less awkward, but she's not hiding her annoyance. Watch it, below.