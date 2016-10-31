Never Forget: Vanity Fair's 2003 Teen Cover Predicted Today's TV Stars

Pop culture may have died in 2009, but it was thriving during Vanity Fair's 2003 "Totally Raining Teens" cover. The image — which features the Olsen twins, Amanda Bynes, Mandy Moore, and Hilary Duff on the cover — is now the ultimate throwback. Still, it accurately predicted the teens with staying power.
"It's Totally Raining Teens!" announced the magazine's July 2003 cover. "And It's, Like, So A Major Moment In Pop Culture."
"It's Totally Raining Teens!" announced the magazine's July 2003 cover. "And It's, Like, So A Major Moment In Pop Culture."
Moore, Duff, Alexis Bledel, and Evan Rachel Wood all have starring roles on hit TV shows: Duff has Younger, Moore is on This Is Us, Wood is busy confusing us with Westworld, and we're counting down the days until we can catch up with Bledel and life in Stars Hollow.
Meanwhile, Raven-Symoné is heading into a career transition. The former View co-host has announced that she's developing a spin-off of That's So Raven.
How times have changed: Back in 2003, Duff talked about Cheaper by the Dozen and her crush on David Beckham. Bledel was set to return to school at New York University. Wood said her catchphrase of choice was “Love, Smurfette.” Raven-Symoné, meanwhile, said she was excited about her new camera phone.
The fame hierarchy might be a bit different now (a.k.a. Wood would definitely be on the front), but VF was pretty good at predicting the future.
Meanwhile, Raven-Symoné is heading into a career transition. The former View co-host has announced that she's developing a spin-off of That's So Raven.
How times have changed: Back in 2003, Duff talked about Cheaper by the Dozen and her crush on David Beckham. Bledel was set to return to school at New York University. Wood said her catchphrase of choice was “Love, Smurfette.” Raven-Symoné, meanwhile, said she was excited about her new camera phone.
The fame hierarchy might be a bit different now (a.k.a. Wood would definitely be on the front), but VF was pretty good at predicting the future.
Advertisement