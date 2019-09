Never Forget: Vanity Fair's 2003 Teen Cover Predicted Today's TV Stars

Moore, Duff, Alexis Bledel, and Evan Rachel Wood all have starring roles on hit TV shows: Duff has Younger , Moore is on This Is Us , Wood is busy confusing us with Westworld , and we're counting down the days until we can catch up with Bledel and life in Stars Hollow Meanwhile, Raven-Symoné is heading into a career transition. The former View co-host has announced that she's developing a spin-off of That's So Raven.How times have changed: Back in 2003 , Duff talked about Cheaper by the Dozen and her crush on David Beckham. Bledel was set to return to school at New York University. Wood said her catchphrase of choice was “Love, Smurfette.” Raven-Symoné, meanwhile, said she was excited about her new camera phone.The fame hierarchy might be a bit different now (a.k.a. Wood would definitely be on the front), but VF was pretty good at predicting the future.