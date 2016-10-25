The Gilmore Girls return we've long been waiting for is really, truly, almost here. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life premieres on Netflix in exactly one month on November 25. The four-part reboot will pick up nine years after we last saw the ladies of Stars Hollow. Each 90-minute episode will document a season of ups and downs for the iconic mother-daughter duo.
The first trailer for the show premiered on Tuesday, and it's jam-packed with classic Gilmore Girls goodness, along with hints about what's going on in the ladies' lives now.
Basically, Rory and Lorelai are both feeling pretty lost these days, and the trailer shows them doing some soul searching. Lorelai and Luke are together, but perhaps not completely happy. Rory is jobless and living a "vagabond" existence, as Emily puts it. Speaking of Emily, she seems to be turning over a new leaf after Richard's death by Marie Kondo-ing the shit out of her house. Oh, and all three of Rory's exes — Jess, Dean, and Logan — make appearances. Plus, we get to see Sookie, Michel, Miss Patty, and Kirk, too.
One month left to speculate, people! Here's what we're thinking so far.
