With just a month to go before the premiere, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life finally has a trailer. And fans will be relieved to learn that series creator Amy Sherman-Palladino hasn't reduced the average word count per scene one bit.
The just over two-minute video reveals some important pieces of character development, like the fact but Rory and Lorelai are not behind Ben Affleck playing Superman.
The just over two-minute video reveals some important pieces of character development, like the fact but Rory and Lorelai are not behind Ben Affleck playing Superman.
Perhaps the biggest reveal is an extremely out of character wardrobe choice for Emily Gilmore — a T-shirt and jeans. This is bigger than when she had two glasses of wine with lunch, and way beyond that time she served pudding.
Beyond the Gilmore matriarch's casual wear, Rory is alternately enjoying and getting stressed out by her "rootless" existence. Lorelai is questioning her relationship with Luke, because we can never have nice things. And, as promised, all of Rory's beaus will be popping up at least once.
There also seems to be a town pig. All the questions the trailer has failed to answer should be addressed on November 25.
There also seems to be a town pig. All the questions the trailer has failed to answer should be addressed on November 25.
Advertisement