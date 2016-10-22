If there is one thing we're looking forward to this fall, it's the return of Gilmore Girls. Sure, fall is pretty wonderful in and of itself: We're talking politics, we're drinking pumpkin spice lattes, and we're getting ready for the winter holidays. But really what we're waiting for is the return of our favorite TV show, which is set to come back into our lives with new episodes on November 25. We're close to the final countdown and we're getting tips about the returning cast every single day.
We got a sneak peak of what two returning characters look like present day, thanks to an Instagram post from Keiko Agena, who plays Lane Kim on the show. She posted a photo of herself with Vanessa Marano and Rini Bell, who play April Nardini and Lulu (Kirk's girlfriend) and man do they look totally different today than they did when the original show aired! The girls appeared at the Gilmore Girls Fan Fest, which is happening right now in Washington Depot, CT.
If there is anything more fun than rewatching our favorite episodes of Gilmore Girls, it's finding out what the cast will look like and wondering what lives their characters will be leading in Stars Hollow when they return to our screens.
Hopefully, as we get closer and closer to the air date, we'll see more from of the cast. Our imaginations need fodder, after all!
