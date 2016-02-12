It seems every day brings another piece of news about the highly anticipated Gilmore Girls revival. Most recently, it's been confirmed that a slew of original cast members will indeed be joining the Netflix reboot. Fan favorites including Matt Czuchry (Logan), Liza Weil (Paris), Milo Ventimiglia (Jess), and Yanic Truesdale (Michel) are set to reprise their roles. But the addition of actress Vanessa Marano has people very upset.
Well, to be more accurate, it's the return of Luke's (Scott Paterson) daughter April Nardini that fans are angry about. April joined the show in the sixth season as Luke's long-lost daughter. Many viewers blamed April for the dissolution of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke's relationship. While just how much the character's arrival contributed to their breakup is up for debate, the popular reaction on Twitter about her return seems pretty cut-and-dried. Below, some of the most outspoken reactions to the news.
I've loved every piece of Gilmore Girls casting news.... until April Nardini pic.twitter.com/sK8Yk2imN2— Lindsay Goldstein (@lindsx11) February 12, 2016
April Nardini is coming back to Gilmore Girls soooo, bad news, she didn't die in a tragic freak science fair accident.— Carina MacKenzie (@cadlymack) February 12, 2016
April Nardini is a life ruiner and I don't care if it's been 10 years I'll never let it go— Sarah (@ssarahmferreira) January 8, 2016
I get off a plane and April Nardini is back? Who did this? #GilmoreGirls— kerissa (@wornwhite) February 12, 2016
Me, when I found out April Nardini will be part of the #GilmoreGirls revival...https://t.co/5korH7BtWM pic.twitter.com/XiQhsIuWJo— tierney bricker (@tbrick2) February 12, 2016
April Nardini's return to the Gilmore Girls revival is the saddest news of 2016.— emily krauser (@gosugarhighgo) February 12, 2016
