April Nardini Is Joining The Gilmore Girls Revival & People Are PISSED

Carolyn L. Todd
It seems every day brings another piece of news about the highly anticipated Gilmore Girls revival. Most recently, it's been confirmed that a slew of original cast members will indeed be joining the Netflix reboot. Fan favorites including Matt Czuchry (Logan), Liza Weil (Paris), Milo Ventimiglia (Jess), and Yanic Truesdale (Michel) are set to reprise their roles. But the addition of actress Vanessa Marano has people very upset.

Well, to be more accurate, it's the return of Luke's (Scott Paterson) daughter April Nardini that fans are angry about. April joined the show in the sixth season as Luke's long-lost daughter. Many viewers blamed April for the dissolution of Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Luke's relationship. While just how much the character's arrival contributed to their breakup is up for debate, the popular reaction on Twitter about her return seems pretty cut-and-dried. Below, some of the most outspoken reactions to the news.

