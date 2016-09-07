The newest season of Gilmore Girls is still a ways away (November 25, to be exact), but Entertainment Weekly has the scoop on the show's opening joke. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino shared the revival's first scene with the magazine.
The setting is familiar enough: Lorelai is sitting in the Stars Hollow gazebo with two cups of coffee in her hands. Rory approaches her, fresh off a flight.
Cue Lorelai's loveable cynicism: "You should look drawn and blotchy. You should be singing 'I Dreamed a Dream' with a bad haircut while selling yourself to French dockworkers. Instead, you look perfect. Admit it. You've been Goop'd."
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life's first big joke pokes fun at Goop. Lauren Graham told EW that's when she knew the revival could still channel everything fans loved about the original series.
"I just felt like that’s so quintessentially Amy and Lorelai," Graham told EW. “It was then that I was like, 'We're going to be okay.'"
Read the full first page at Entertainment Weekly.
