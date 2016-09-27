Mandy Moore's been out of the spotlight for a little while, but even she should know better than to share spoilers on social media. Luckily for her, no one really noticed. And the slip-up was so adorably cute it's hard to stay mad. Yes, there are some spoilers ahead.
As you all should know, Moore is starring in a new heart-wrenching series on NBC, This Is Us. In it, she plays the wife of Gilmore Girls bad-boy Milo Ventimiglia. The most talked-about element of the show has been the actors' chemistry and the huge plot twist at the end of the premiere. Since we've already warned you that there are spoilers in this post, we're going to go ahead and reveal the big twist: The show takes place in various decades and all the characters are connected. So, imagine the confusion with Moore posted a picture of her and Ventimiglia in '70s garb before the premiere episode even aired. She captioned the (now-deleted) photo, "Vintage or hipsters?" No one at NBC must have seen because she didn't seem to get in trouble, but fans started catching on when she posted another Instagram picture with a now-defunct cereal brand.
Moore admitted to her accidental spoiler during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. We forgive you, though. Leading a double life is hard!
Watch the interview below.
This Is Us airs on NBC Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. EST.
