Mandy Moore's been out of the spotlight for a little while , but even she should know better than to share spoilers on social media. Luckily for her, no one really noticed. And the slip-up was so adorably cute it's hard to stay mad. Yes, there are someAs you all should know, Moore is starring in a new heart-wrenching series on NBC , This Is Us. In it, she plays the wife of Gilmore Girls bad-boy Milo Ventimiglia . The most talked-about element of the show has been the actors' chemistry and the huge plot twist at the end of the premiere . Since we've already warned you that there are spoilers in this post, we're going to go ahead and reveal the big twist: The show takes place in various decades and all the characters are connected. So, imagine the confusion with Moore posted a picture of her and Ventimiglia in '70s garb before the premiere episode even aired. She captioned the (now-deleted) photo, "Vintage or hipsters?" No one at NBC must have seen because she didn't seem to get in trouble, but fans started catching on when she posted another Instagram picture with a now-defunct cereal brand.Moore admitted to her accidental spoiler during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. We forgive you, though. Leading a double life is hard!Watch the interview below.