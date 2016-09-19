Milo Ventimiglia, who played Jess in Gilmore Girls (and, we've learned, will play him again in the reboot), is starring in the new NBC dramedy This Is Us, along with Mandy Moore and The People v. O.J. Simpson's Sterling K. Brown.
The cast recently told Entertainment Weekly why they're so excited about the project.
“It’s the ups and downs of life: a whole lot of laughter, a whole lot of tears, a whole lot of life,” Ventimiglia said. (Based on the trailers, there's also a whole lot of nudity and a whole lot of tear-jerkers.)
"It's about family and how we're shaped fundamentally by the way we were raised," said Moore. "That's such an interesting question all around. It's something that I'm seeking my life through therapy and whatnot."
Moore and Ventimiglia play a couple expecting triplets, "navigating the labor and what having this new family is going to mean for us," Moore explained. Meanwhile, Brown plays a man looking to meet his biological father.
This Is Us will air at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays starting September 20. We hope it's as great as they all make it sound.
