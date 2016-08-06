It’s a big week for male butts. The latest, following Justin Bieber and Orlando Bloom is Gilmore Boy Milo Ventimiglia. The actor didn’t do so under the same conditions as his equally nude counterparts, putting his butt onscreen for a split second at the beginning of the trailer for NBC’s upcoming dramedy This Is Us.
Here’s the butt.
Here’s the butt.
And people have noticed: The trailer has been viewed more than 7.3 million times, a record for a new series. So Ventimiglia had to speak out.
"It was one of those things [being on network television] I thought, ‘No way.’ And I get to my trailer in the morning on the first day of filming and I look at my choices of wardrobe and it's really not much," Ventimiglia told E! News at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Gala at the Beverly Wilshire. "There's tape and there's like a nude flesh colored thing, like pieces of cloth and tape and I kind of went, 'OK, alright, cool. I've been nude in film before. It's fine. No big deal. I'm totally comfortable with my manhood and my rear.'"
He credits his comfort to his personal trainer, saying “It’s a hard-working ass.” Watch his interview below.
Advertisement