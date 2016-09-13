Milo Ventimiglia, who played Rory's boyfriend Jess in Gilmore Girls, has said multiple times that he'd be back in the reboot. But that hasn't stopped fans from getting excited to see concrete proof that his character is in fact, appearing in the series.
When the Gilmore Girls Instagram account shared a photo referencing Jess, commenters went wild. "OH GOD MY HEART," one wrote. "Don't tease us! We love him!" said another.
Then, of course, there were the objectors from #teamlogan.
The photo is of Allen Ginsburg's "Howl," according to Bustle, and words scrawled on the page read, "I just wanted to put some notes in the margins for you."
This is a reference to a previous episode in which, according to Buzzfeed, Jess takes the poetry book off Rory's shelf and leaves that exact note for her.
Does this mean he and Rory could rekindle their romance? Who knows, but we're just glad to see any indication that he'll show up.
When the Gilmore Girls Instagram account shared a photo referencing Jess, commenters went wild. "OH GOD MY HEART," one wrote. "Don't tease us! We love him!" said another.
Then, of course, there were the objectors from #teamlogan.
The photo is of Allen Ginsburg's "Howl," according to Bustle, and words scrawled on the page read, "I just wanted to put some notes in the margins for you."
This is a reference to a previous episode in which, according to Buzzfeed, Jess takes the poetry book off Rory's shelf and leaves that exact note for her.
Does this mean he and Rory could rekindle their romance? Who knows, but we're just glad to see any indication that he'll show up.
Advertisement