Mandy Moore has come a long way "Candy." But her life seems to be getting sweeter by the moment. The 32-year-old is gearing up for the release of the new drama on NBC, This Is Us. The project, which looks like it will deliver all of the feels, will mark the unofficial return of the A Walk To Remember star.
"I've been working on myself and have been in plenty of therapy to realize that is not the only role I need to assume in life," she told New York Magazine in an interview about her role in the upcoming series. She touched on her private life, which has been in the news this year following her divorce from singer Ryan Adams being finalized in June of this year. The two had been married for six years.
She told the magazine that she purposefully dropped out of the spotlight for awhile because she needed a break. She realized that during that time she was too focused on "nesting, and trying to be a good partner," instead of paying attention to her own wants, needs, and desires, both personally and professionally.
She added, "Who I am is so much beyond just the end of a marriage.” Preach it, Moore.
"I've been working on myself and have been in plenty of therapy to realize that is not the only role I need to assume in life," she told New York Magazine in an interview about her role in the upcoming series. She touched on her private life, which has been in the news this year following her divorce from singer Ryan Adams being finalized in June of this year. The two had been married for six years.
She told the magazine that she purposefully dropped out of the spotlight for awhile because she needed a break. She realized that during that time she was too focused on "nesting, and trying to be a good partner," instead of paying attention to her own wants, needs, and desires, both personally and professionally.
She added, "Who I am is so much beyond just the end of a marriage.” Preach it, Moore.
Advertisement