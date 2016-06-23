Mandy Moore & Ryan Adams Finalize Divorce

Mandy Moore and Ryan Adams are officially over.
The former couple have finalized their divorce after six years of marriage, court documents obtained by TMZ show. They announced their separation in January 2015.
According to the documents, Adams will pay $425,000 in cash, but neither will receive spousal support. The actress and singer will keep their Los Angeles home (which is currently on the market), as well as a condo in Beverly Hills and a 2012 Toyota Prius. She and her ex will split the furniture.
In addition to his music rights, Adams will reportedly keep his comic-book collection, pinball machines, a 2008 Porsche Carrera, and a 1959 Cadillac.
This was the first marriage for both Moore and Adams, who wed in 2009. Moore is now dating musician Taylor Goldsmith.
