Mandy Moore & Her Boyfriend Had A Holiday Straight Out Of A J.Crew Catalog

It's one thing to go Insta-official. It's another thing to post so many dreamy Instagrams of you and your new beau that people have to wonder if they're outtakes from a J.Crew catalog shoot, or a preview from some secret coffee table book on adorable, earthy couples. Well-played, Mandy Moore.
The singer/actress seems to be moving on after her split from Ryan Adams. Her new boyfriend is musician Taylor Goldsmith of the bands Dawes and Middle Brother, though let's not overlook the man's proficiency in making gnocchi, snuggling with animals, and entertaining small children. Throw in some moody Instagram filters and some gorgeous shots of the great outdoors and this couple's holiday snaps have us feeling pretty awestruck. Is it weird to have a couple crush?
Click through to see the lovebirds enjoy their jaunt through snowy Maine. Snow angels are made. Fires are roaring. Walks trough magical wintry landscapes are had. FOMO is initiated. You know the drill.
