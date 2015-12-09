Mandy Moore and her estranged husband Ryan Adams never had any children together. But that doesn't mean their marriage didn't leave Moore with plenty of mouths to feed. The couple, who announced their divorce early this year, has eight pets, and Moore is seeking spousal support for their upkeep, People reports. Pet food doesn't come cheap.
Their furry pals are a mix of dogs and cats, and Moore is seeking funds for their care as all eight reside with her (Adams has expressed interest in bringing two cats home with him, but hasn't done so yet), according to Moore's petition. Spousal support wouldn't just go to Candy, Lana, and company (what I imagine Moore would name her pets). Moore is also seeking financial support for her mortgage and insurance, which Adams chipped in on during their marriage, according to court documents.
Moore explained in her petition that the responsibility to care for their pets has even affected her career, saying, "Although I love our pets, it is overwhelming for me to take care of eight of them all of the time... Without Ryan's help caring for the house and our pets, I have not been able to work as much as I would like."
Their furry pals are a mix of dogs and cats, and Moore is seeking funds for their care as all eight reside with her (Adams has expressed interest in bringing two cats home with him, but hasn't done so yet), according to Moore's petition. Spousal support wouldn't just go to Candy, Lana, and company (what I imagine Moore would name her pets). Moore is also seeking financial support for her mortgage and insurance, which Adams chipped in on during their marriage, according to court documents.
Moore explained in her petition that the responsibility to care for their pets has even affected her career, saying, "Although I love our pets, it is overwhelming for me to take care of eight of them all of the time... Without Ryan's help caring for the house and our pets, I have not been able to work as much as I would like."
Advertisement