Singer-turned-actress Mandy Moore and alt-rock champion Ryan Adams split up last year, filing for divorce just a few weeks shy of what would have been their sixth wedding anniversary.
While the couple left behind some shared vocal stylings (hey there, 2011 song “Empty Rooms”), a small sports team worth of furry friends (we're referring, of course, to the eight cats and dogs for whom Moore requested spousal support), and one impressive Los Angeles home. A Mediterranean-style, five-bedroom, five bathroom home in the coveted Oaks area of Los Feliz, a hillside neighborhood in central Los Angeles, to be specific.
Currently listed for $3.199 million, the couple's former love nest is situated on a paparazzi-free private street. And according to real estate listing site Trulia, it is "the perfect blend of period details and luxe modern amenities." Kind of like Moore and Adams themselves? Okay, maybe not.
Go ahead, take a look inside the abode for yourself. And fear not the bad breakup juju, potential buyers: the former owners of this primo pad seem to have gone on to happier times. Moore, with new boyfriend and Insta-inspiration, musician Taylor Goldsmith of the bands Dawes and Middle Brother, and Adams with what just might be the best cover album of all time. That leaves you free and clear to think about the all-important leftover real estate.
