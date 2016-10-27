Today brings terrible news for fans of The View — but the best news ever for fans of That's So Raven.
On Thursday morning, Raven-Symoné announced that she is leaving her post as co-host of The View. The 30-year-old is, as they say, moving on to bigger and better things. Specifically, one big, amazing thing that will rock your world, assuming you were at one time a fan of the actress' iconic Disney show. Yep, Raven is leaving daytime TV to star in a That's So Raven reboot.
Raven will executive produce the spin off and reprise her role as Raven Baxter, the future-seeing teenager we all fell in love with back in 2003. She'll still have her magical prowess — which saw Raven meddling in situations in bungled attempts to prevent her visions from coming true — but Raven's life will look quite different. She is now a divorced mother of two, and one of her kids inherited her ability to glimpse into the future.
Considering what a hit the show was until it went off the air in 2007, it's not surprising that Disney would want to revive the fandom. "Her performance in That’s So Raven is timeless," said Disney Channel executive VP Adam Bonnett via press release. "We now have our eyes on the future with her, and we’re looking forward to telling more stories for a new generation with an adult Raven Baxter raising her young family.” Wait, guys, we just had a vision: It's going to be really, really good.
