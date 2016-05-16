The View Joins Our Movement To #TakeBackTheBeach

Here at Refinery29, we're all about body positivity, and we believe there's no way the pressure to have a "bikini body" should stop anyone from having the best summer — and life — ever. That's why we launched our Take Back the Beach initiative: to powerfully reframe the way people think and talk about body image and self-acceptance. And with summer nearly here, we're excited to announce that The View is joining us to change the conversation about what a "beach body" is.
It's not about working out and dieting to get "bikini ready" (whatever that even means) — it's about accepting yourself as you are now.
Body shaming has been a hot topic on the show, and in an effort to start a healthy conversation around body image, The View is also encouraging you to join in and share your story.
To participate, take a photo of yourself wearing your favorite beachwear while holding up a sign with the one word that describes your positive body outlook, and post it to Instagram or Twitter with #TakeBackTheBeach. Your story might just be featured on The View — or even here on R29!
Our ultimate goal: rallying women to take up space in the world, anywhere they want to, no matter who they are — or what they look like.
