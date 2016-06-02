How Spencer Pratt Manipulated The Media & Why He Had That Flesh-Colored Beard

8. He still loves crystals, but not as much as he used to.

" I used to be a legit crystal expert, but then I was like, I need all my brain space back. So I used to be able to tell you every crystal, all their spiritual meanings, all their mathematical numbers, but my brain can only retain so much at this stage in the game."



9. Someone stole his YouTube channel name.

"But I can’t get my name, I tried actually. Someone got YouTube.com/SpencerPratt back in 2007, it’s a bot or some asshole, and I can’t get it back, and YouTube won’t take accounts from people! "



10. He still supports Montag's surgeries, but admits there was a major flaw.

"We had so much going on at the time that it was just one more thing. It was like scheduling getting your nails done, that’s how much we thought about it. It was like, “Oh, I’m going to go on Wednesday and do this.” Lo and behold, nothing was minor." He added, " All of those things, if she had done it one at a time and waited nine months before the next thing, no one would’ve ever noticed, but when you do all of it at once…"



11. His dream job is to be in the White House.

"I’m on the JV team of manipulation and they’re on a pro-level, higher than I can even comprehend. But yeah, I definitely always wanted to work in the White House, and work for the president, and come up with the plans to leak stories and manipulate, etc. That and work for the CIA, obviously."



12. Together, Speidi gave away about $2 million dollars of clothing.

"That was the dumbest thing we ever did. We gave away — easily — two million dollars in clothes, 'cause we were on that whole 'we already wore it once,’ so Heidi would always give her shoes to hair and makeup people after she’d wear them once. "



13. He's a fan of most of the Kardashian clan, and he thinks they're doing it right.

"You know, I would have no problem if I never had to see Kourtney or Khloe ever again, so I could easily do without those two. But Kim, Kendall, Kylie, Caitlyn, Kris, Scott AKA ’Lord’ — they’re phenomenal. I’m from the world where I always got, “What are you even famous for?” So I love when people still get that — “What are they even famous for?” — and make millions of dollars and get to fly around in jets and get the last laugh on haters, so I’m on Team 'Hahaha, they’re famous for being rich, idiots!' "



14. Paris Hilton was his the key inspiration for his success.

"Definitely Paris Hilton, she was running the media game when we entered, so if it was anything it was definitely Paris — she gets all the credit."



Also important — he's pretty entertaining and even relatable on Twitter. He's on a hot streak right now. The crystals must be servin' him right.

