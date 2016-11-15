This Old Hilary Duff Disney Channel Promo Will Definitely Make You Cringe

Back in the day, there was one true tween ambition: To be a Disney Channel star. Every Disney Channel Original Movie or That's So Raven episode inspired a plain desire: to be the kid in those iconic Disney promos, proudly exclaiming, "Hey, I'm Hilary Duff from Lizzie McGuire, and you're watching Disney Channel."
Now, those old Disney promos — which aired between every two or three episodes of whatever was on the channel's lineup — have gone viral. Twitter user toulousevevo posted the outtakes from Duff's shoot, and Disney fans are cringing at how awkward it seems.
wait this is one of the most awkward things i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/wPbU0paIsD— madison (@toulousevevo) November 15, 2016
It starts out strong enough: Duff is wearing appliqué jeans like the tween queens of her era. She's smiling and seems close to a giggle.
And then, quite suddenly, it seems like Duff deflates: There's a lot of awkward mouth-breathing and belt-loop-grabbing. It's eerily reminiscent of, well, how awkward everyone else was in the early 2000s. Is she exhausted? Close to tears? Duff's promo becomes a little sad to watch, like we're peering behind the curtain of the tween fantasy that was Disney Channel stardom. Is nothing sacred?
Toulousevevo also posted the outtakes from Raven-Symoné's shoot. It's only slightly less awkward, but she's not hiding her annoyance. Watch it, below.
she looked so done when they were telling her that she needed to say 'and cheetah girls' too pic.twitter.com/WL8H9K1waT— madison (@toulousevevo) November 15, 2016
