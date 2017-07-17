On top of all of this sexual and romantic panic at Richard’s wedding, there’s a hidden level of racial tension too. Alumni obsessive Howie Wexler is a Black man, and he zeroes in on Ethan as a fellow man of color, as he and his wife tell the novelist, "You know what might be up your alley? Our upcoming jazz brunch with the Harvard Black Alumni Association." Ethan is decidedly not interested in being invited to events solely based on his race, and attempts to avoid the brunch. Later, when Ethan is grooving on the dance floor, he runs into Howie and another unnamed Black man. Howie visibly beams over the fact that there are three Black men in one place, excitedly pointing at all their faces. Ethan not-so-subtly dances away. The writer may be Black, but he's not hanging out with fellow Black people simply for the sake of hanging out with Black people.