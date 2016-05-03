Trend Alert: Everyone Is Obsessed With Wine Slushies

Summery, frozen boozy drinks are the best kind of boozy drinks, in my humble opinion. There's something about sipping on the equivalent of an alcoholic smoothie that makes us feel like we don't have a care in the world. Especially when there's a tiny umbrella involved.
There's really nothing new about tiki cocktails — piña coladas, daiquiris, and the like. But recently, the internet has been freaking out over one particular kind of frozen beverage: wine slushies. (If you're wondering what a wine slushie is, it's just a blended cocktail that features wine instead of other alcohol. Of course.)
As soon as spring hit this year, everyone was talking about them. Versions like the popular Strawberry Peach Wine Slushie, below, are all over the web, and bloggers have been churning them out nonstop. Once they popped up on Pinterest, everyone else caught on quick.
We have to say, we'll take the wine-slushie trend over rainbow bagels and multicolored grilled cheeses any day. Not only are these drinks actually delicious, but they are also a daily reminder that summer is almost here! Oh, and did we mention they're the perfect way to use up that half-drunk bottle of wine sitting in your fridge right now?
