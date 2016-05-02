Update: It was only a matter of time. After less than a month of viral fame, the original rainbow grilled cheese has a copycat, and, yes, you can find it stateside. According to Foodbeast, Chomp Eatery in Los Angeles is offering its own version of the internet-famous sandwich. It's made with white American and provolone cheese, that ends up looking like what the restaurant has dubbed the "Unicorn Melt." Sounds about right.
This story was originally published on April 18, 2016.
Rainbow isn't actually a flavor, but that hasn't stopped a rainbow food trend from taking the world by storm. There was the rainbow bagel craze, the unicorn bark obsession, and now it's all about the rainbow grilled cheese. Yes, you read that correctly.
We first saw the creation on The Infatuation's Instagram account via @hkfoodiexblogger. And one photo later, the internet will never be the same. The sandwich hails from a restaurant in Hong Kong, dubbed Kala Toast.
According to hkfoodiexblogger, each cheese color actually does have its own unique flavor. We're a little wary of how all the colors and flavors end up in their respective cheeses, but that is a problem for another day, because just look at those rainbow string of gooeyness!
The blue tastes like lavender, the green like basil, the red like tomato, and the yellow just tastes like plain old cheese. If you're still game after that explanation the sandwich costs approximately 42 Hong Kong dollars (which is about $5.50 in the U.S.).
