Story from Food & Drinks

15 Treats That Are Better Than The Rainbow Bagel

Elizabeth Buxton
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Studio DIY
Ever since the rainbow bagel craze started, we’ve been pretty obsessed with foods that are several shades of neon. But since it's pretty impossible to get our hands on the tie-dye breakfast bread, we're turning to edible rainbows we can recreate in our own kitchens. What could be better than brightening up the workweek or weekend with our favorite treats, and a little ROYGBIV action? Forget boring, normal-colored baked goods, breakfasts, and beverages — pump up the hue and happiness levels with the rainbow recipes ahead! Major smiling will be involved, we promise.

More from Food & Drinks