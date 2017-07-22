Marvel fans, rejoice — the latest trailer for The Defenders has dropped, and it'll have you totally excited for the August 18th premiere.
Since the introduction of Marvel's Daredevil series on Netflix back in 2015, the Marvel cinematic universe has been building on the small screen with the premieres of Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage solo series. But the four heroes were always meant to cross paths — and next month, the latest installment in the television universe will do just that.
The latest trailer for The Defenders dropped yesterday at San Diego Comic Con. As the two minute, 44-second long trailer shows, New York City is in need of defending when new threats come to town and attempt to take over the city. Before, all four heroes were fighting these threats separately, but soon they realize that coming together might be their best shot to take down the Hand and whoever else stands in their way.
"The thing about war is, it only works if both sides believe they're the good guys," Alexandra (Sigourney Weaver)'s chilling voice sets up the opening, where we see Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) flying back to New York City, only to be met with the impending doom. Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) knows that she is being watched by a man who isn't exactly as he seems, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox). Elsewhere, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) arrives back in Harlem after completing his time at Seagate Prison.
Things quickly pick up as we get shots of the four fighting together in another infamous hallway fight scene; eating dinner and comparing notes at the Royal Dragon Chinese Restaurant; and even shots of Elektra not quite looking like her old self.
There are still plenty of questions as to what exactly this season has in store for these four, but the trailer has done a fantastic job of hyping us up in the meantime. Here's to us eagerly awaiting August 18th to see The Defenders in action.
