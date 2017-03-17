When he shows up, unannounced and clearly homeless, to the building that he apparently owns, security escorts him out. As Rand peers back inside, I thought he was devising a clever alternative that would rely on his superhuman power. Nope. He just walks right back into the building, through the same door he was kicked out of. He feels confident that he’ll get a second chance to make his case. And when he starts beating up the guards, no one shoots him and no one calls the police. Rand makes it in and out of the building without injury or arrest. Looks like white privilege to me.