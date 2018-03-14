The Same-Sex Kisses On TV That Broke New Ground

Hot l Baltimore (1975) and Soap (1977-1981) also featured gay characters; however, they were never shown being intimate. It would take until 1991 for an NBC procedural to feature what was considered to be the first lesbian kiss on commercial network television. In response, some advertisers, and NBC received 85 calls about the episode — more than half were negative. That was actually par for the course for L.A. Law; the series was known for breaking taboos. It prominently featured a character farting in another episode. It ran for eight seasons and won several Emmys for Outstanding Drama Series (probably not for the passing gas plotline).