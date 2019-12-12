The murder of Jason Blossom has always been the original sin of Riverdale. “Tangerine” suggests the series may be ready to move on from that darkness by truly letting go of Jason. Cheryl sets up a viking funeral for her brother on Sweetwater River. It’s the last place she saw him alive, the place his body was first found, and the place she nearly died by suicide. This is the ultimate cleansing for Cheryl, who lights Jason’s funeral boat/pyre herself.

