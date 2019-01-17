On Wednesday's Riverdale, "Chapter Forty-Four: No Exit," Archie (KJ Apa) came face-to-face with his biggest threat yet. No, it's not Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), or even the Black Hood. The person who could take down the "Red Paladin" is not a person at all, but... a bear? At the end of the episode, poor Archiekins was found unconscious and bleeding out after being mauled, Revenant-style, by a grizzly... and it's possible that he won't survive into the next episode.
I mean, okay — he probably will. This is Riverdale! If Fred (Luke Perry) can get shot (twice!!!), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) beaten by a gang within an inch of his life... Archie can survive this wild run-in.
Which is not to say that Riverdale hasn't claimed its fair share of lives. Between serial killers and Gargoyle Kings, Riverdale knows how to cut down its cast. Which characters did the CW series kill off? Click through to read about the biggest deaths the series has delivered.